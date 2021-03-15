The Biden administration has instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help process the increasing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving in the U.S. As of this weekend, some 4,200 children were being detained in overcrowded Border Patrol facilities, where some of them have reportedly been held for a week or longer, forced to sleep on the floor, unable to shower, and were not allowed to call their families to alert them of their whereabouts. BuzzFeed reports the Biden administration has opened a new temporary detention facility in Texas which will hold children until they’re placed in a government shelter or released to family members or sponsors. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who blamed the Biden administration for the increase of migrant children arriving to the U.S., is leading a group of Republican lawmakers to the southern border in Texas today.

In legislative news, the Democrat-controlled House is moving ahead with two major immigration bills this week which could create a pathway to citizenship for millions: the American Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.