In Boulder, Colorado, a gunman opened fire without warning at a supermarket Monday afternoon, killing 10 people. Witnesses described a horrific scene of bodies littering supermarket aisles as the shooter systematically fired round after round at shoppers without saying a word. Police injured a white male suspect outside the King Soopers grocery store and took him into custody. He has not been identified, and no motive in the killings is known. Among those shot dead was 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley, who was the first on the scene.

Resident Steven McHugh dropped his family members off at the supermarket’s pharmacy, where his son-in-law was in line for a COVID-19 vaccine with his two grandchildren. McHugh said the family witnessed people being shot around them and hid in a closet until police rescued them.