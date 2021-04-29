Independent Global News

New COVID-19 Variant, Linked to India’s Record Wave of Infections & Deaths, Now Seen in 19 Countries

StoryApril 29, 2021
As India faces 1 million new COVID-19 infections every three days, we look at how more infectious variants have been linked to a spread in cases. The so-called India variant has now been detected in at least 19 countries. “This virus behaves differently now, in that it’s much more infectious,” says Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, an infectious disease physician at the Mayo Clinic.

StoryApr 29, 2021How Lifting Intellectual Property Restrictions Could Help World Vaccinate 60% of Population by 2022
