The United States’ death toll from COVID-19 has topped 600,000 — even as the number of daily deaths fell to its lowest level since a pandemic was declared in March of last year. That’s the highest official death toll of any country in the world, though disease experts at the University of Washington estimate the true U.S. toll is over 924,000.

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to South Carolina to kick off her tour promoting vaccinations in southern states, several of which have vaccination rates under 50%.

Vice President Kamala Harris: “If you are vaccinated, you are protected. If your community is vaccinated, COVID rates in your community will go down.”

CDC data show U.S. coronavirus hot spots are clustered in areas with lower vaccination rates. Meanwhile, Vermont has become the first state to administer at least one vaccine dose to over 80% of its eligible population. Vermont Governor Phil Scott on Monday said he was lifting all remaining coronavirus restrictions.