Independent news has never been so important.

Did you know that you can get Democracy Now! delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our Daily News Digest today! Don't worry, we'll never share or sell your information.

Independent Global News

Amnesty International: Julian Assange’s “Arbitrary” Detention Must End. Release Him Now.

StoryJuly 20, 2021
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

As WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces up to 175 years in prison if he is extradited to the U.S. under the Espionage Act for publishing classified documents exposing U.S. war crimes, Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard says his detention since 2010 “is arbitrary and that he should be released.” She adds that allegations made against him by the U.S. authorities “raise a large number of problems and red flags in relation to freedom of the press.”

More from this Interview

Guests
Transcript
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: I wanted to bring Dr. Callamard back into the conversation, new secretary general of Amnesty International. I last saw you moderating event at Columbia University around the issue of Julian Assange. And I wanted to ask you about the WikiLeaks founder, certainly a person who exposed surveillance. If extradited to the U.S., he could face up to 175 years in prison under the Espionage Act related to publication of classified documents exposing U.S. war crimes. In a recent interview, his partner, Stella Moris, urge the Biden administration to free the WikiLeaks founder. This is what she said.

STELLA MORIS: Something has got to give. They can’t maintain this prosecution against Julian while saying that they defend global press freedom or defend the First Amendment in the United States. So the only — the only thing they can do, in order to be consistent, is to drop the case entirely. … It’s difficult for me to speak about — about this. I think there’s no doubt that Julian wouldn’t survive an extradition.

AMY GOODMAN: So, that’s Julian Assange’s partner, Stella Moris. She recently visited Assange at the Belmarsh prison in London. They have two children together. Britain is not allowing him to be freed as they weigh this issue of extradition. What are your thoughts, Dr. Callamard?

AGNÈS CALLAMARD: Well, I think Amnesty’s position is very clear, that the detention is arbitrary and that he should be released. And we are campaigning for the release of Julian Assange. The allegations made against him in — by the U.S. authorities raise a large number of problems and red flags in relation to freedom of the press, in particular. But our position is clear. We’re campaigning for his release.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.

Next story from this daily show

“Gulag of Our Time”: Amnesty International Calls on Biden Admin to Shut Down Guantánamo Bay Prison
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.
Recent News
Headlines for July 20
WatchRead
View All

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top