The Associated Press called the Democratic primary race to become the city’s next mayor for Brooklyn borough president and former police officer Eric Adams. The latest tally, which accounts for most absentee ballots, saw Adams edge out former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia by one percentage point, or just 8,426 votes. Adams, who would be the city’s second Black mayor, ran to the right of his party, promising to tackle crime. He is also known for supporting charter schools and the real estate industry.

Meanwhile, updated tallies in the City Council races show women are on track to represent a majority for the first time ever.