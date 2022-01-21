Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva today. It was the highest-level negotiation between the U.S. and Russia since President Biden warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine appears “likely” and that it would prompt “a severe and coordinated economic response.” The U.S. says 100,000 Russian troops have massed near the Ukrainian border. Russia denies it’s planning an invasion, but wants guarantees NATO will not expand to include Ukraine or any other former Soviet nations.

Ahead of today’s 90-minute meeting, Lavrov said he did not expect a “breakthrough.” Blinken also spoke before heading into the talks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “This is a critical moment. You’re right: We don’t expect to resolve our differences here today. But I do hope and expect that we can test whether the path of diplomacy, of dialogue, remains open.”

As the U.S. continues to tout a diplomatic solution, Washington gave approval this week to three Baltic NATO members to send American-made arms to Ukraine.