The United Nations’ top official warned Monday the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius is “on life support.” Secretary-General António Guterres said countries would need to cut global emissions nearly in half by 2030 in order to have a chance of reaching the 1.5-degree target.

Secretary-General António Guterres: “Last year alone, global energy-related CO2 emissions grew by 6% to their highest levels in history. Coal emissions have surged to record highs. We are sleepwalking to climate catastrophe. Our planet has already warmed by as much as 1.2 degrees, and we see the devastating consequences everywhere. … If we continue with more of the same, we can kiss 1.5 goodbye. Even 2 degrees may be out of reach.”

Guterres said countries that are looking to replace Russian oil and gas should invest heavily in renewables rather than pumping more oil or drilling new wells.