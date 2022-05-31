On Sunday, President Biden visited Uvalde, joining a memorial for the victims at Robb Elementary School before attending Mass at a local Catholic church. Biden said after the visit he hoped “rational Republicans” would agree to bipartisan gun legislation.

Meanwhile, Texas Democrats are demanding Republican Governor Greg Abbott take action on guns. On Friday, Texas Democratic state Senator Roland Gutierrez — whose district includes Uvalde — interrupted Abbott at a press conference, demanding he call a special legislative session to pass new gun controls.

Sen. Roland Gutierrez: “I don’t know how to express the loss of the families that I’ve talked to. And I know you feel it, too. We have to do something, man. Your own colleagues are telling me, calling me and telling me an 18-year-old shouldn’t have a gun. This is enough. Call us back, man. Call us back.”

Gov. Greg Abbott: “Next question.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, at least eight people were killed and 55 others wounded in mass shootings around the United States over Memorial Day weekend.