In other developments, up to 60 people are feared to have died after Russia shelled a school in Ukraine’s Luhansk region where scores of people were seeking shelter. In the besieged city of Mariupol, all women, children and elderly people have been evacuated from the steel plant where they were holed up for two months. Fighting at the plant continues. This comes as the G7 has announced new sanctions on Russia, including a ban or phaseout of Russian oil imports.

Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden made a surprise trip on Mother’s Day to western Ukraine, where she met with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska. It was the first time Zelenska was seen in public since the war began. Meanwhile, Canadian premier Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Sunday.