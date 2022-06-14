Pennsylvania GOP Election Official Tells Jan. 6 Comm. His Family Faced Death Threats Because of Trump

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The War and Peace Report. I’m Amy Goodman. We’re bringing you highlights from the second public hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. This is live testimony, though, from Al Schmidt, the sole Republican on the Philadelphia County Board of Elections in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2020 election. He describes how he found no evidence of voter fraud in 2020, and said he and his family received death threats after President Trump lashed out at him on Twitter for not halting the vote count due to false claims of fraud.

AL SCHMIDT: Not only was there not evidence of 8,000 dead voters voting in Pennsylvania, there wasn’t evidence of eight. We took seriously every case that was referred to us, no matter how fantastical, no matter how absurd, and took every one of those seriously, including these.

REP. ZOE LOFGREN: As it turns out, even Mr. Trump’s campaign lawyers knew that the dead voter claims weren’t valid. RUDY GIULIANI: I guess the crooks in Philadelphia are disappointed in this. They only submitted 8,021 ballots from dead people, mail-in ballots for dead people. It’s probably easier for dead people to submit mail-in ballots than it is to vote in person. ERIC HERSCHMANN: Rudy was at this stage of his life and the same ability to manage things at this level or not. And obviously — I think Bernie Kerik publicly said it — they never proved the allegations that they were making and they were trying to develop.

REP. ZOE LOFGREN: Mr. Schmidt, on November 11th, 2020, President Trump tweeted about you, saying — and here’s a quote — “A guy named Al Schmidt, a Philadelphia commissioner and so-called Republican, or RINO, is being used big time by the fake news media to explain how honest things were with respect to the election in Philadelphia. He refuses to look at a mountain of corruption dishonesty. We win.” As a result of that tweet and the CNN interview you gave where you stated the dead voter claims in Pennsylvania were false, you and your staff were subjected to disturbing threats. Can you tell us about that?

AL SCHMIDT: The threats prior to that tweet — and on some level, it feels almost silly to talk about a tweet — but we can really see the impact that they have, because prior to that the threats were pretty general in nature: “Corrupt election officials in Philadelphia are going to get what’s coming to them,” “You’re what the Second Amendment is for,” “You’re walking into the lion’s den,” all sorts of things like that. After the president tweeted at me by name, calling me out the way that he did, the threats became much more specific, much more graphic, and included not just me by name, but included members of my family by name, their ages, our address, pictures of our home, just every bit of detail that you could imagine. That was what changed with that tweet.

AMY GOODMAN: That’s Al Schmidt, the sole Republican on the Philadelphia County Board of Elections in Pennsylvania, testifying live on Monday.