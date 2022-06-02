In Oklahoma, a man armed with a rifle and a handgun stormed a medical office building in south Tulsa on Wednesday, killing four people and wounding several others before turning the gun on himself. Police have not identified the shooter; they said the attack was not random, but are withholding other details. Michelle Nathan witnessed the aftermath of the assault.

Michelle Nathan: “It was sad. I was coming to the doctor, and I got my grandkids with me in this terrible scene. It’s awful. It’s sad. My daughter-in-law is from Buffalo. So, now it’s so close to home. It’s not even safe if you come outside anymore, you know? My prayers go out to everyone that’s in that building.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the Tulsa attack was the 233rd mass shooting since January 1. There have been at least 20 mass shootings since last week’s massacre of 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.