Funerals have been held in Brazil for British journalist Dom Phillips and the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who were recently murdered in a remote area of the Brazilian Amazon while investigating threats to isolated tribes. On Friday, Bruno Pereira was buried after a ceremony where dozens of Indigenous men and women paid their respects to the 41-year-old father of three. This is Marcos Xukuru, an Indigenous leader in Brazil.

Marcos Xukuru: “So, here in Pernambuco, we could not, in any way, miss this day. We came here to honor our warrior, the warrior Bruno, who today becomes a martyr for all of us, for the Indigenous cause, for popular causes, for those who fight in defense of life! … How many other leaders were killed? How many of our warriors were murdered because of the struggle for territory and didn’t have that visibility? Today it is important to emphasize that it was not just Dom and Bruno, but many others, other Indigenous chiefs, other Indigenous leaders, who have been murdered.”

On Sunday, the family of Dom Phillips held a funeral near Rio de Janeiro. His coffin was draped in the flags of Brazil and the United Kingdom. His sister Sian Phillips spoke outside the chapel where the funeral was held.