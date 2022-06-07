Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed he will not attend the Summit of the Americas after the Biden administration excluded the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: “I am not going to the summit because not all the countries of America are invited. I believe in the need to change the policy imposed for centuries of exclusion, of wanting to dominate without any reason and not respecting each country’s sovereignty and independence. There cannot be a Summit of the Americas if all the American continent countries do not participate.”

The Summit of the Americas opened in Los Angeles Monday; it’s the first time it’s taking place in the United States since 1994. At the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden stood by his decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: “We just don’t believe dictators should be invited. And that’s — and so we don’t regret that, and we will stand — the president will stand by his principle.”

President Biden is still planning a trip to Saudi Arabia in July to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.