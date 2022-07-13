In Texas, the Austin-American Statesman has published video of the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The video corroborates earlier press accounts that law enforcement officers — many of them with ballistic shields and powerful weapons — waited in the school’s hallway for well over an hour before a team finally confronted the gunman and shot him dead.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Uvalde City Council, Mayor Don McLaughlin blasted news outlets for releasing the video; he and other city councilmembers said families should have had a chance to view the footage before its public release.

Mayor Don McLaughlin: “The way that video was released today was one of the most chicken things I’ve ever seen.”

Councilmember Ernest King III: “The mayor said 'chicken.' It was chickensh*t” —

Mayor Don McLaughlin: “Yeah.”

Councilmember Ernest King III: — “to release that video the way you did.”

Adam Martinez: “What about the cops? Are they chickensh*t?”

Councilmember Ernest King III: We’re — we’re going to handle that.”

Adam Martinez: “You said that they did a good job. Do you still think they did a good job?”

Mayor Don McLaughlin: “Adam, I’m not going to get into an argument with you on that deal. I haven’t seen the video yet.”

Confronting Mayor McLaughlin was Adam Martinez, whose 8-year-old son was inside Robb Elementary during the shooting. Martinez blasted the mayor for failing to criticize the police response.