The FBI has seized documents from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. On Monday evening, Trump issued a statement saying, “My beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. They even broke into my safe!” Trump was in New York at the time. Multiple news outlets are reporting the FBI executed a search warrant as part of a probe into whether Trump removed 15 boxes of White House records including some classified documents after he left office. Such a move might constitute a criminal violation of the Presidential Records Act.

In response, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to investigate Attorney General Merrick Garland if Republicans win back control of the House after the midterm elections. This all comes as Donald Trump is facing multiple other investigations over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. After headlines, we’ll get the latest with Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen.