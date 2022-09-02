In Ukraine, inspectors with the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after intense shelling near the site delayed their arrival by several hours. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said after touring the site that the physical integrity of the plant had been repeatedly violated by fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

In Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of “nuclear terrorism” by continuing to fire artillery at the nuclear complex.

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the IAEA’s visit but said Russian soldiers had blocked inspectors from entering the power plant’s crisis center. He called for the establishment of demilitarized zones near Ukraine’s nuclear sites.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “For more than three decades, our specialists have managed five facilities: the Chernobyl station and four working nuclear power plants. The IAEA had never had concerns regarding the activities of any of these facilities, until Russia invaded our territory and brought its madness here.”

Ukraine denies it’s shelling Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.