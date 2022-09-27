Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing parliament today, where he’s expected to announce the results of referendums held in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. The U.S. and its allies have condemned the votes as a violation of international law and a pretext for Russia to unlawfully annex territory seized since its invasion in February.

Earlier today, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev repeated Putin’s warning that Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons if it’s provoked by Ukraine or its allies, saying the threat was “certainly not a bluff.”

Meanwhile, the operator of the Nord Stream pipelines, which carry Russian gas to terminals in Europe, says it detected damage simultaneously at three underwater pipes in the Baltic Sea. It’s not yet known what caused the damage, but Denmark’s prime minister said she believed it was the result of sabotage.