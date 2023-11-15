Israeli ground forces have raided Gaza’s largest medical facility Al-Shifa Hospital, where hundreds of patients are still being treated and thousands have taken shelter. The IDF has been interrogating displaced people and staff. Medical workers were forced to move premature babies and other patients as the hospital was turned into a war zone, sending dangerous dust and debris into the air.

Eyewitness: “It is a direct targeting of the specialities building. Patients are being evacuated who were evacuated in the first place from the intensive care to the hallways.”

On Tuesday, people trapped by Israeli forces in Al-Shifa Hospital dug a mass grave within the hospital compound to bury the dead.

Israel’s assault on Gaza’s collapsed health infrastructure has also targeted Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital, which, like almost all hospitals in Gaza, was forced to shutter and evacuate all patients.

Dr. Mustafa Al-Kahlot: “The hospital was besieged by tanks. And water, power and oxygen were cut, and there was various targeting of the hospital, so we were forced to evacuate the hospital, from patients and medical staff, as well as the displaced families that came for protection to reside in the hospital’s vicinity and buildings. … A lot of patients were carried by their families. The ambulances couldn’t reach the hospital. Their relatives carried them and moved out. Other patients were carried by the medical staff. Unfortunately, there were three patients in the intensive care unit who were placed on the only working devices but without oxygen supply. They were left in the ICU.”

Over 11,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since October 7. The true death toll is likely much higher. Children make up the largest percentage of victims.