The funeral for Tyre Nichols is taking place in Memphis, Tennessee, today. Over 2,500 people are expected to pay tribute to the slain 29-year-old father, who died last month after being severely beaten by five police officers. Tyre Nichols’s family were joined by community and religious leaders, including Rev. Al Sharpton, Tuesday evening at the Mason Temple for a press conference. This is Nichols’s brother, Jamal Dupree.

Jamal Dupree: “My brother was the most peaceful person you ever met in your life. The most. He’s never lifted a finger to nobody, never raised his voice to nobody. If my brother was here today and if he had to say something, he would tell us to do this peacefully.”

Memphis’s Mason Temple is where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “Mountaintop” speech on April 3, 1968, the eve of his assassination.

On Tuesday, Memphis authorities said they will release more of the video and audio of Tyre’s fatal beating after it completes its investigation, sometime in the “coming weeks.” We’ll have more on the police killing of Tyre Nichols after headlines.