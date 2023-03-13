In Europe, over 1,300 people aboard three overcrowded migrant boats were rescued off the southern Italian coast Saturday as the death toll from a shipwreck off the shore of Calabria two weeks ago has risen to 76. Three more bodies were found Saturday, including two children. That same day, thousands protested near the site of the shipwreck, denouncing Italy’s deadly anti-immigrant policies.

Meanwhile, at least 30 migrants are missing in the central Mediterranean after their boat capsized Sunday as they fled Libya for Italy. Over a dozen others were rescued by Italian authorities.

In Turkey, at least five migrants drowned off the country’s southwestern coast Saturday as they traveled to Greece on a rubber boat. And in Spain, a group of 48 migrants were rescued Friday off the Canary Islands.