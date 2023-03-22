Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his visit to Moscow earlier today, signing over a dozen agreements on trade and other forms of cooperation with President Vladimir Putin and vowing to keep strengthening their ties. This is Xi speaking during his visit.

President Xi Jinping: “The political trust between our countries strengthens, the common interests multiply, and the nations are getting closer. The cooperation in trade, investment, energy, culture, humanitarian and interregional areas is developing.”

While Putin praised Beijing’s Ukraine peace plan, no concrete steps were announced to end the war. Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, bringing geopolitical divisions and alliances into sharp relief. At a joint press conference, Zelensky said he would virtually join May’s G7 summit in Japan and countered Beijing’s peace plan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “We suggested China, in public, as well as through diplomatic channels, our peace formula, and we invited them to participate in this formula. We invite China for dialogue and wait for a response.”

A call is reportedly being planned between Zelensky and Xi.

Overnight, Russia launched a new wave of missiles and drones into Ukraine, killing at least four people at a school dormitory near Kyiv.

In the U.S., the Pentagon announced it will expedite the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, aiming to send refurbished older versions of the armored vehicles by this fall.