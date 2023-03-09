The Justice Department has issued a scathing report on the Louisville, Kentucky, police department, documenting a “pattern or practice” of excessive force, unlawful stops, discrimination, failure to investigate sexual and domestic violence, and other charges. The findings follow a two-year probe into the Louisville Metro Police Department that followed the killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black Louisville healthcare worker who was shot and killed in her own home during a 2020 no-knock police raid. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the findings of the 90-page report on Wednesday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland: “The department has concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that Louisville Metro and LMPD engaged in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the First and Fourth Amendments of the Constitution.”

The findings are likely to lead to a “consent decree” that would see a federal monitor assigned to oversee the Louisville Police Department.