Sudan’s warring factions say they have agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire, after four days of violence plunged the northeast African nation into chaos. A United Nations envoy says the civilian death toll in Sudan has reached at least 185, with more than 1,800 others wounded, since fighting between rival wings of the military junta erupted on Saturday. The true toll is likely far higher, with emergency crews unable to retrieve bodies from the streets of the capital Khartoum, where tanks, fighter jets and artillery fire struck densely populated urban areas. In a widely shared social media post, architect and Khartoum resident Tagreed Abdin said Monday that civilians were being killed in the crossfire and that the fighting could benefit Islamist groups in Sudan.

Tagreed Abdin: “My only fear is that they come back to power on the back of whoever wins this idiocy, this ridiculous battle that has civilians caught in the middle, and we have nothing to do with this. … I don’t have a preference. I don’t even — you know, it’s like just this is our new normal now.”

More than a dozen hospitals have been shut down across Sudan, some of them after sustaining bomb damage. Humanitarian aid groups have suspended their operations. U.S. Embassy officials have been sheltering in place after a U.S. diplomatic convoy came under attack on Monday. Meanwhile, the European Union ambassador to Sudan reports he was assaulted in his residence in Khartoum. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the fighting and appealed to the warring factions to cease hostilities and begin a dialogue to resolve the crisis.