Over the weekend, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the G7 summit in Japan, where he said photos of Hiroshima after the 1945 atomic bombing by the U.S. reminded him of present-day Bakhmut. Zelensky also met with President Biden in Japan Sunday, as Biden announced another $375 million in military aid to Ukraine. In a reversal, Biden said he will now support training Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 jets. It’s not clear who would provide the jets, though Moscow already warned of “enormous risks” if Ukraine started using F-16s in combat. Biden said he received assurances the fighter jets would not be used by Ukraine over Russian territory.

Earlier today, Russian shelling again knocked out power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, forcing it to rely on backup diesel generators to prevent a nuclear disaster. The International Atomic Energy Agency warns the plant remains “extremely vulnerable.”