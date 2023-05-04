U.N. Warns Afghan Humanitarian Crisis Still Urgent as Taliban Expands Crackdown on Women’s Rights

Media Options
- Farzana Elham Kochaiwomen’s rights activist who was elected to Afghanistan’s parliament in 2019.
- Jumana Abo Oxaproject manager at the Greek refugee project Elpida Home.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned this week that Afghanistan continues to face the largest humanitarian crisis in the world today, with a two-day summit in Doha ending without formal recognition of the Taliban government that has ruled the country since August 2021. Since their return to power, the Taliban have cracked down on women’s rights, including restricting access to education and banning women from working with international aid groups. Poverty has skyrocketed in Afghanistan as years of conflict, corruption and international sanctions have battered the economy. We speak with Farzana Elham Kochai, a women’s rights activist who was elected to the Afghan Parliament in 2019 before fleeing the country for safety, and Jumana Abo Oxa, who works with the Greek refugee project Elpida Home helping Afghan women lawmakers find refuge in other countries.
