Biden Administration Urged to Accept Afghan Families Who Have Languished in Greece for Over 18 Months

StoryMay 04, 2023
Image Credit: Nicolas Economou via Reuters Connect

We speak with Jumana Abo Oxa, project manager at the Greek refugee project, Elpida Home, who is in Washington, D.C., where she is meeting with Biden administration officials and lawmakers in an effort to seek help for 82 families, including many women parliamentarians, who evacuated from Afghanistan but have been stuck in Greece for over a year and a half.

Guests
  • Jumana Abo Oxa
    project manager at the Greek refugee project Elpida Home.
  • Farzana Elham Kochai
    women’s rights activist who was elected to Afghanistan’s Parliament in 2019.

