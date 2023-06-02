The Senate has approved legislation to suspend the limit on the U.S. national debt ahead of a June 5 deadline to avoid a catastrophic default.

Sen. Alex Padilla: “On this vote, the yeas are 63, the nays are 36. The 60-vote threshold having been achieved, the bill is passed.”

The legislation imposes new work requirements on thousands of people receiving food stamps and other forms of government assistance. It also rolls back the National Environmental Policy Act and fast-tracks the approval and construction of the fracked gas Mountain Valley Pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia. Speaking after the bill’s passage late Thursday, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defended the compromises, which were sought by conservative West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer: “The bottom line is that the Mountain Valley Pipeline was part of the whole deal that we had originally — that I had originally struck with Manchin for the IRA. It does a — you take the whole plan, and it does a huge amount of good for the environment. I stick by my word.”

Just five members of the Senate Democratic Caucus voted against the debt ceiling deal. President Biden, who has promised to sign the legislation, is addressing the nation at 7 p.m. this evening.