The U.S. has slammed Russia’s “inhumane” veto to extend a key aid delivery route from Turkey into Syria. The U.N. Security Council failed to pass an extension after Russia’s proposal to approve a six-month extension, rather than a nine- or 12-month one, failed to gain support. The Syrian government backed Russia’s decision, accusing Western powers at the Security Council of “violating Syria’s sovereignty under the pretext of delivering cross-border aid.” The U.N. responded to the news Tuesday.

Stéphane Dujarric: “U.N. cross-border assistance remains a veritable lifeline for millions of people in the northwest of Syria as humanitarian needs have reached an all-time high since the start of the conflict, while the impact of the devastating February earthquake is still acutely felt.”

In more news about Syria, the Committee to Protect Journalists is demanding the government reverse its decision to revoke the accreditation of two local BBC journalists after accusing them of “false” and “politicized” reporting.