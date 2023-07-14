The United Nations warns one out of every 10 people around the planet faced hunger in 2022 — an increase of more than 120 million people compared to the year before the pandemic. As many as 783 million people went hungry last year. The U.N. says Africa remains the worst-affected region, with one in five people facing hunger on the continent.

The findings come as Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening to abandon the Black Sea grain deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, which grants Ukraine safe passage to export food and fertilizer. Unless Russia agrees to an extension, the agreement will expire on Monday. In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Putin of using food as a weapon.