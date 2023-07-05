Israel says it has withdrawn from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin following a brutal two-day raid that killed at least 12 Palestinians in Jenin and one in Ramallah. Scores more were injured. It was the worst Israeli attack on the West Bank in 20 years. Thousands are taking part in a funeral procession today for the victims. Jenin’s mayor lamented that the U.N. has “failed us,” and accused Israel of war crimes. The raid came after over a year of deadly Israeli military attacks. This is an injured elderly resident of Jenin, speaking while the assault was still ongoing.

Hussein Zeidan: “They are attacking unarmed people. They use planes and rockets. This is not supposed to happen in the camp. … Nothing is safe in the camp. They dug up the camp with bulldozers. Why? What did the camp do?”

Meanwhile, Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza earlier today in response to rocket fire from the besieged enclave.

On Tuesday, Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, called on civilians to carry guns after a car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, claimed by Hamas. At least eight people were wounded.

On Sunday, Israel announced it is buying an additional 25 F-35 Lockheed Martin stealth fighter jets from the U.S., bringing its arsenal to 75 jets. The deal is financed through U.S. military aid to Israel.