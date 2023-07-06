How Syria Profits from Trafficking Captagon, Highly Addictive Amphetamine Propping Up Assad Regime

Listen
- Rasha Qandeelsenior fellow at the Center for International Policy and a presenter for BBC Arabic.
Image Credit: BBC
We speak with BBC Arabic correspondent Rasha Qandeel, whose new documentary investigates Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s role in producing the highly addictive amphetamine known as Captagon and how this is impacting his relations with other states in the region. “This is going to be a main factor in a lot of changes in the Middle East,” says Qandeel, who notes that curbing the drug trade has already played a role in recent moves by Arab states to normalize relations with Syria.
Please check back later for full transcript.
