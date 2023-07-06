Independent news has never been so important.

Syria’s Missing: New U.N. Body Will Investigate Disappearance of 130,000 People in 12-Year Civil War

StoryJuly 06, 2023
The United Nations General Assembly has approved a resolution to establish an independent body to investigate what happened to more than 130,000 people who went missing during the conflict in Syria over the last 12 years. The Syrian government opposed the resolution, along with Russia, China, Belarus, North Korea, Cuba and Iran. “This is one of the most painful chapters in the Syrian crisis,” says Dr. Zaher Sahloul, president and CEO of the medical nonprofit MedGlobal, as well as a former medical school classmate of President Bashar al-Assad.

More from this Interview

Guests
  • Zaher Sahloul
    president and CEO of MedGlobal, an international medical nonprofit that provides healthcare in disaster regions, including Syria.

Please check back later for full transcript.

