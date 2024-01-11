Listen
- Maha AbdallahPalestinian genocide scholar, a graduate teaching assistant and a PhD researcher at the University of Antwerp’s Faculty of Law.
- Kaajal Ramjathan-KeoghSouth African human rights lawyer who directs the Africa program of the International Commission of Jurists.
We speak with guests in Johannesburg and Jerusalem about South Africa’s landmark case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, where judges are being asked to intervene to stop a genocide. “What essentially South Africa is calling for is a ceasefire in Gaza,” says South African human rights lawyer Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh. We also speak with Palestinian genocide scholar Maha Abdallah, who says there is “extreme urgency” for the world to stop the bloodshed. “The court must immediately act,” Abdallah says.
Please check back later for full transcript.
