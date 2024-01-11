You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Palestinian Genocide Scholar & South African Lawyer on “Extreme Urgency” of World Court Case

StoryJanuary 11, 2024
We speak with guests in Johannesburg and Jerusalem about South Africa’s landmark case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, where judges are being asked to intervene to stop a genocide. “What essentially South Africa is calling for is a ceasefire in Gaza,” says South African human rights lawyer Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh. We also speak with Palestinian genocide scholar Maha Abdallah, who says there is “extreme urgency” for the world to stop the bloodshed. “The court must immediately act,” Abdallah says.

Related Story

StoryJan 11, 2024“Nowhere Is Safe in Gaza”: South Africa Lays Out Genocide Case vs. Israel at World Court in The Hague
Guests
  • Maha Abdallah
    Palestinian genocide scholar, a graduate teaching assistant and a PhD researcher at the University of Antwerp’s Faculty of Law.
  • Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh
    South African human rights lawyer who directs the Africa program of the International Commission of Jurists.

