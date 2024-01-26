The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide in Gaza. The highly anticipated ruling of the World Court got underway shortly before we went on air. This is Joan Donaghue, president of the International Court of Justice.

Judge Joan Donoghue: “The court considers that the plausible rights in question in this proceeding — namely, the right of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to be protected from acts of genocide and related prohibited acts identified in Article III of the Genocide Convention and the right of South Africa to seek Israel’s compliance with the latter’s obligation under the convention — are of such a nature that prejudice to them is capable of causing irreparable harm.”

The ICJ started by ruling it has jurisdiction over the case brought by South Africa, and dismissed Israel’s bid to throw it out. The court, however, did not order a ceasefire.

The interim verdict is a major blow to Israel and the U.S., which have undermined the case despite overwhelming evidence presented by South Africa. The court will not rule today on whether Israel has committed genocide; that verdict could take years. We’ll have more on this historic ruling after headlines.