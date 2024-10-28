U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has urged for a return to diplomacy and “maximum efforts to prevent an all-out regional war” after Israel bombed Iranian military facilities and air defense systems Saturday. The strikes included a site linked to Iran’s ballistic missile program. Iran said four soldiers were killed. Israel also struck air defense batteries and radars in Syria and Iraq. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran would take “an appropriate response” to the attack, but he reiterated that Iran does not seek a wider war. Israel’s attack came about four weeks after Iran launched a missile attack on Israeli military sites in response to Israel’s mounting assault on Lebanon and Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.
As the death toll from Israel’s 24-day siege on northern Gaza tops 1,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, the U.N.’s top humanitarian official is warning “the entire population of north Gaza is at risk of dying.”
At Kamal Adwan Hospital, Israeli soldiers arrested and expelled nearly all male doctors and staff following its brutal raid. One of the victims of Israel’s assault on northern Gaza was the hospital director Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya’s young son Ibrahim. On Saturday, Dr. Abu Safiya led prayers for his murdered child as he laid him to rest. A nurse who survived the Israeli attack on Kamal Adwan described the siege.
Mayssoun Alian: “We were all surrounded from all sides. There was shooting from all directions with bombs and mortars, and they evacuated all those who were sheltering here, so that everyone leaves, both men and women. They separated men from women and made two queues. It was very, very humiliating for our men since they took them without clothes and nothing to cover with.”
Elsewhere in Gaza, an employee of Doctors Without Borders was killed in Khan Younis. And at least three more journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike. They were identified as Saed Radwan of Al-Aqsa TV, Hamza Abu Salmiya from Sanad News and Haneen Mahmoud Baroud from the Al-Quds Foundation.
Lawyers at the U.S. Justice Department called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch investigations into crimes against U.S. citizens committed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the occupied West Bank, including the killing of the activist Ayşenur Eygi. The letter to Garland highlighted the hypocrisy in the department’s refusal to acknowledge crimes by Israel while it has been outspoken against Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Israeli strikes on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre have killed at least seven people today. The Israeli military issued evacuation orders for large areas of Tyre as it continues its deadly attacks. Meanwhile, Lebanon’s health minister says Israeli strikes have targeted 55 hospitals in Lebanon as Israel seeks to impair the country’s health infrastructure.
Here in the U.S., Microsoft has fired two employees who organized a vigil for Gaza. The workers, who are both Arab, belonged to the protest group “No Azure for Apartheid,” which opposes Microsoft’s sale of its cloud technology to Israel.
Meanwhile, Harvard University has temporarily suspended dozens of students and professors from its libraries after they staged a series of silent “study-in” protests to bring attention to the genocide in Gaza, as well as the crackdown on free speech at Harvard.
Here in New York, Donald Trump headlined a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, holding what The New York Times described as a “closing carnival of grievances, misogyny and racism.” During his speech, Trump described Democrats as the “enemy from within” and repeatedly attacked immigrants, claiming that the United States is now an “occupied country.”
Other speakers included Trump’s running mate JD Vance, Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tucker Carlson, Stephen Miller and Hulk Hogan. The rally began with conservative comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico an “island of garbage.”
Tony Hinchcliffe: “There’s a lot going on. Like, I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah, I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”
Puerto Rico’s Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón called the remarks “despicable, inappropriate and disgusting.” During his time on stage, Tony Hinchcliffe also mocked a Black man whom he said “carved watermelons” for Halloween. Another speaker called Kamala Harris the Antichrist.
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Governor Tim Walz compared Trump’s rally to the pro-Nazi rally held at Madison Square Garden in 1939.
Kamala Harris held major rallies over the weekend, including in Houston, where she campaigned with Beyoncé. Harris addressed abortion rights in her speech.
Vice President Kamala Harris: “He brags about overturning Roe v. Wade. In his own words, quote, 'I did it, and I'm proud to have done it.’ That’s what he says. And one has to ask: Proud that women are dying? Proud that doctors and nurses could be thrown in prison for life for administering lifesaving care?”
At a rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Michelle Obama took to the stage to warn against another Trump presidency.
Michelle Obama: “I hope that you’ll forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known — a known slumlord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse.”
In media news, the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post are both facing turmoil after the papers’ publishers announced no presidential endorsements would be made this year. The L.A. Times is owned by billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, and the Post is owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.
Two veteran journalists at the L.A. Times, Robert Greene and Karin Klein, resigned in protest, as did editorials editor Mariel Garza, who wrote, “How could we spend eight years railing against Trump and the danger his leadership poses to the country and then fail to endorse the perfectly decent Democrat challenger — who we previously endorsed for the U.S. Senate?”
The U.N. is warning of “atrocious crimes” in Sudan’s central Gezira state, after reports of mass killings by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. At least 124 civilians were killed by the RSF over the past week, according to on-the-ground reports. The year-and-a-half-long war in Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced more than 11 million and triggered a devastating humanitarian and health crisis. This is a displaced mother in South Kordofan state whose son died of hunger.
Zaytona Yacoub: “I held him up, and I found his body stiffened. I carried him and ran to my neighbor, and I asked her to have a look at him. She told me, 'Your son is gone.' … He used to tell me, 'When the road to Khartoum opens, we will go back.'”
In Uruguay, voters will cast ballots in a presidential runoff next month after no candidate obtained sufficient support to claim victory in Sunday’s election. Yamandú Orsi, a center-left former mayor and history teacher, won the most votes but did not reach the 50% threshold to outright defeat Álvaro Delgado of the ruling center-right Partido Nacional. Orsi is an ally of former President José “Pepe” Mujica, an ex-guerrilla turned politician who is credited with turning Uruguay into South America’s most socially liberal country.
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales blamed sitting President Luis Arce after his vehicle came under fire in what Morales said was an attempted assassination Sunday. This comes amid mounting tensions between Arce and Morales; both men belong to the ruling MAS party and have announced plans to represent the party in Bolivia’s 2025 presidential election. Arce has accused Morales of “destabilizing” the country by calling for road blockades and protests. Morales has said he is being persecuted by Arce’s government, including what he claims are false accusations of statutory rape.
In Arizona, President Biden issued a formal apology for government-run Native American boarding schools, which separated Indigenous families and sought to exterminate Native cultures. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first-ever Native American cabinet secretary, addressed the event at the Gila Crossing Community School.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland: “Tens of thousands of Indigenous children as young as 4 years old were taken from their families and communities and forced into boarding schools run by the U.S. government and religious institutions. These federal Indian boarding schools have impacted every Indigenous person I know. Some are survivors. Some are descendants. But we all carry the trauma that these policies and these places inflicted.”
Biden’s speech was briefly interrupted by an Indigenous protester who shouted, “How can you apologize for a genocide while committing a genocide in Palestine?” We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast with Nick Tilsen, founder of the Indigenous organizing group NDN Collective.
