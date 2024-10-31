You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Bishop William Barber Endorses Harris, Says Faith Leaders Must Oppose Trump’s Hate

StoryOctober 31, 2024
“There can be no middle ground, not in this moment.” As the U.S. presidential race draws to a close, Bishop William Barber, the national co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, founding director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School and co-author of White Poverty: How Exposing Myths About Race and Class Can Reconstruct American Democracy, explains why he is endorsing Kamala Harris for president in his personal capacity. In contrast to Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric and policies that will benefit the rich, Barber says “we see clearly Harris trying to unify.” He makes a theological argument for opposing Trump and also discusses voting rights and access in his home state of North Carolina.

Guests
  • William Barber
    national co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, president and senior lecturer at Repairers of the Breach and founding director of the Center for Public Theology & Public Policy at Yale Divinity School.

