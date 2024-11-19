You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Nuclear Revival? Diné Activist Warns Against New Uranium Mining as AI, Bitcoin Energy Needs Soar

StoryNovember 19, 2024
The search for an energy alternative to fossil fuels has renewed interest in nuclear power production across the globe. Despite nuclear boosters’ promotion of the energy source, Tim Judson of the Nuclear Information and Resource Service calls nuclear power an “elaborate greenwashing scheme.” Nuclear is “not carbon-free,” says Diné organizer Leona Morgan, who highlights the fuel costs and environmental contamination — particularly within and around Indigenous communities in the Southwest United States — of the uranium mining required to produce nuclear power. Because the carbon costs before and after nuclear generation are not factored into energy calculations, says Morgan, “it’s really not going to solve the energy crisis.”

Guests
  • Tim Judson
    executive director at the Nuclear Information and Resource Service, attending COP29 with the Don’t Nuke the Climate Coalition.
  • Leona Morgan
    Diné anti-nuclear activist.
  • Alex de Vries
    founder of Digiconomist.

