The death toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza continue to mount. The World Food Programme has been forced to pause food aid to northern Gaza due to the chaotic conditions. UNICEF has warned at least one in six children in the north are acutely malnourished. In southern Gaza, the World Health Organization on Tuesday completed a second evacuation mission from the beleaguered Nasser Hospital, which was rendered “nonfunctional” after Israeli attacks. This is the WHO’s Julio Martinez.

Julio Martinez: “If you can think about the worst situation ever, you multiply by 10, and this is the worst situation I have seen in my life. It’s the debris, the light — working in the darkness, patients everywhere.”

The WHO says there are still some 150 patients and medical workers who remain on site at the hospital in life-threatening conditions.

Lebanese media has said one woman was killed in Israeli shelling in the town of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon. Israeli missiles also hit the Kafr Sousa district in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Back in the U.S., Jewish American activists and others condemned President Biden as he attended a lavish fundraiser hosted by pro-Israel megadonor, billionaire Haim Saban in Los Angeles.