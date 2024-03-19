Famine is imminent in northern Gaza, according to a U.N.-backed report published Monday. Michael Fakhri, the U.N. special rapporteur on the right to food, said the U.S. is “complicit in this starvation of the Palestinian people in Gaza,” and urged the Biden administration to call for a ceasefire and stop sending weapons and money to Israel. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini also blasted the “man-made” hunger crisis Monday. This is the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell.

Josep Borrell: “This famine is not a natural disaster. It’s not a flood. It’s not an earthquake. It’s entirely man-made. … I’m coming from Washington, and I dare to say, 'Well, yes, Israel is provoking famine.'”

Borrell added, “Before the war, Gaza was the greatest open-air prison. Today it is the greatest open-air graveyard”. The EU on Monday approved sanctions against violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and against Hamas.