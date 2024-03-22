In Haiti, armed groups have launched new attacks and blockades in the suburbs near Port-au-Prince, with multiple deaths reported. Haitian police say an operation killed the head of Delmas 95, Ernst Julme, known as Ti Greg. Delmas 95 is part of Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier’s alliance of armed groups.

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday confirmed it had completed the first evacuation of more than 15 U.S. citizens from Port-au-Prince. Florida officials also chartered a plane to evacuate over a dozen residents of Florida from Haiti Wednesday. Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has warned he’ll block the entry of undocumented Haitian immigrants into Florida and threatened to fly any undocumented Haitians who arrive in Florida to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. This comes as dozens of congressmembers are urging the Biden administration stop deportations to Haiti due to the worsening violence and instability, and to extend temporary protected status for Haitians.