This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Jeremy Corbyn, I know you just have a minute to go, and I wanted to switch gears for a moment, though. I would assume if Julian Assange were out of prison and he were fully able to operate WikiLeaks, we’d be finding out a little more about Gaza. But I did want to ask you about Gaza and the U.N. Security Council resolution, that Britain voted for, the U.S. abstained, calling for a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan. Your thoughts on the overall situation there, what Britain, what the U.S. should be doing right now, and what you feel Israel should be doing?

JEREMY CORBYN: The situation in Gaza is obviously a global disgrace, 32,000 people dead, on top of the thousand people that were killed on October the 7th.

And eventually, the U.N. Security Council not being vetoed by the U.S.A. is a testament to the strength of all those that have demonstrated all over the world in support of the Palestinian people to demand a permanent, full ceasefire. That happened yesterday. The British government eventually voted for the Ramadan ceasefire, which is good, which is a step forward. And that’s only because of the sense of political pressure in Britain. We’ve had now 10 national demonstrations, and we’ve got another one on Saturday. We are an enormous growing force of people that want to see peace and want to see the withdrawal of Israeli troops, an end to the occupation, and justice for the Palestinian refugees.

And Netanyahu is now in a difficult position, because, in effect, he’s been disowned by the rest of the world, and even the U.S.A. didn’t veto the U.N. resolution yesterday. And so, I do appeal to those good people in Israel, that have always opposed the occupation and continue to oppose the war, to keep up whatever pressure they can there.

We need a ceasefire to save life. Listen, 32,000 dead, half of whom are children; famine, starvation, and as the weather warms up in Rafah — and I’ve been in Rafah, it’s not a big place — it’s going to be cholera, because of the lack of sanitation; children dying on the streets for lack of food, lack of water, lack of medicine, when a few kilometers away there’s food, there’s water, there’s medicine in unlimited supplies.

The agenda, I believe, of the Netanyahu administration is to force the Palestinian people of Gaza through the Rafah crossing into the Sinai and create another — another Gaza, and, with that, another Nakba. It’s time to stand with the Palestinian people. And at least we made some progress at the U.N. yesterday, but we’ve got to go a lot further and a lot faster to stop the bombardment, stop the killing, stop the bombing, and get the food and medicine in urgently to support the Palestinian people.

AMY GOODMAN: Jeremy Corbyn, we want to thank you so much for being with us again, member of the British Parliament, served as Labour Party leader from 2015 to 2020. He’s standing outside of the London High Court, which has put the extradition of Julian Assange on hold for a few weeks until the U.S. provides more assurances about how the WikiLeaks founder would be treated in a trial and to guarantee that he would not face the death penalty, though he does face up to 175 years in prison.

Coming up, we will look more at how Israel is continuing to attack Gaza despite the vote by the U.N. Security Council calling for a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan. Back in 20 seconds.