In Washington, D.C., organizers expect tens of thousands of protesters to march on Capitol Hill today as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint session of Congress. Demonstrators are demanding an end to U.S. support for Israel’s war on Gaza and for Netanyahu to be arrested and tried for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Their demand comes just weeks after the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced he was seeking an arrest warrant for Netanyahu. Dozens of Democratic members of Congress plan to boycott Netanyahu’s speech; meanwhile, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson welcomed Netanyahu back to the halls of Congress.

Speaker Mike Johnson: “I’m happy to welcome Prime Minister — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what will be his fourth address to a joint session of Congress. He will set the record, surpassing Winston Churchill, as the foreign leader who’s addressed Congress the most times.”

Speaker Johnson blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for planning to skip Netanyahu’s speech, calling her expected absence “outrageous” and “inexcusable.” Harris plans to meet privately with Netanyahu on Thursday, as does President Biden.

Meanwhile, Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders condemned Netanyahu as a “war criminal” who never should have been extended an invitation to speak to the U.S. Congress. Sanders spoke from the Senate floor on Tuesday.