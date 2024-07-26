You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Meet the Journalist Who Lost Her Leg in Israeli Strike & Carried Olympic Torch for Slain Colleagues

StoryJuly 26, 2024
As Paris hosts today’s opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics, we speak with Lebanese photojournalist Christina Assi of Agence France-Presse, who carried the Olympic torch Sunday in Paris to honor journalists wounded or killed on the job. Assi lost her leg in the same Israeli attack that killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah in southern Lebanon on October 13, and says carrying the Olympic torch was a great opportunity to highlight the “atrocities” happening in the region. “There was all the indications that we are press and we were just doing our jobs,” Assi recalls of the attack. “We weren’t holding guns. We were holding cameras.”

Guests

