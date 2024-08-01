Trump Questions If Kamala Harris Is Black in Hate-Filled Interview with Black Journalists at NABJ

We play excerpts from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s interview Wednesday with a panel of Black women journalists from the National Association of Black Journalists. In response to his interviewers’ questions about his record with Black Americans, Trump cast doubts on Kamala Harris’s racial identity, repeated his claims that immigrants are threatening “Black jobs,” and declared that he was the best president for the Black community since Abraham Lincoln. NABJ’s decision to host the Trump interview during its annual convention had sparked controversy within its ranks.