You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Sign up for Democracy Now!'s Daily Digest to get our latest headlines and stories delivered to your inbox every day.

Independent Global News

Trump Questions If Kamala Harris Is Black in Hate-Filled Interview with Black Journalists at NABJ

StoryAugust 01, 2024
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Related

We play excerpts from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s interview Wednesday with a panel of Black women journalists from the National Association of Black Journalists. In response to his interviewers’ questions about his record with Black Americans, Trump cast doubts on Kamala Harris’s racial identity, repeated his claims that immigrants are threatening “Black jobs,” and declared that he was the best president for the Black community since Abraham Lincoln. NABJ’s decision to host the Trump interview during its annual convention had sparked controversy within its ranks.

Related Story

StoryJul 31, 2024“Disarm the War on Woke”: Kimberlé Crenshaw on Fighting Racist, Sexist Attacks on Kamala Harris

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Election 2024 Coverage

Live from the DNC Aug 19-23

Amy Goodman and the Democracy Now! team will broadcast an extended daily two-hour show from Chicago, Illinois for the Democratic National Convention from Aug. 19-23.

Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top