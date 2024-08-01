You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Sign up for Democracy Now!'s Daily Digest to get our latest headlines and stories delivered to your inbox every day.

Independent Global News

Israel’s Torture & Rape of Palestinian Prisoners Defended by Knesset Members, Far-Right Mobs

StoryAugust 01, 2024
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

Unrest continues to brew in Israel after a right-wing mob including members of the Knesset broke into two Israeli military bases in an effort to prevent Israeli military police from detaining nine soldiers who were under investigation for gang raping a Palestinian prisoner at the notorious Sde Teiman facility. +972 Magazine's Oren Ziv, who was at one of the bases reporting on the events, says that the support of Israeli political leaders, including some members of the Knesset who participated in the riots, and the apathy of the military police all indicate that those protesting against the soldiers' charges are “the face of the state,” expressing what are “mainstream” views in Israeli society. We also speak to Diana Buttu, a Palestinian human rights attorney who has interviewed some of the torture victims and says the extent of their abuse is “appalling.” She calls Sde Teiman a “concentration camp” that the entirety of Israeli society and the international community are “complicit” in.

Related Story

StoryApr 08, 2024“Killing People Around the Clock”: Dr. Mustafa Barghouti & Muhammad Shehada on 6 Months of War on Gaza
Guests
  • Oren Ziv
    reporter and photographer for +972 Magazine.
  • Diana Buttu
    Palestinian human rights attorney and former adviser to the negotiating team of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Election 2024 Coverage

Live from the DNC Aug 19-23

Amy Goodman and the Democracy Now! team will broadcast an extended daily two-hour show from Chicago, Illinois for the Democratic National Convention from Aug. 19-23.

Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top