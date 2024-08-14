Israel’s military has issued new evacuation orders for tens of thousands of Palestinians sheltering in Khan Younis. The latest mass displacement order came as the United Nations warned 84% of the Gaza Strip is under evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army. Earlier today, Israeli assaults across Gaza killed at least 20 Palestinians. This comes as Haaretz is reporting the Israeli army has forced Palestinian civilians to inspect potentially booby-trapped tunnels in Gaza. The use of human shields is forbidden under the Geneva Conventions.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in an airstrike on the town of Tammun earlier today. Soldiers were filmed seizing corpses, part of an Israeli military practice of withholding the bodies of Palestinians it kills. A fifth Palestinian was killed during an early-morning Israeli raid on the town of Tubas.