Israel’s military has issued new evacuation orders for tens of thousands of Palestinians sheltering in Khan Younis. The latest mass displacement order came as the United Nations warned 84% of the Gaza Strip is under evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army. Earlier today, Israeli assaults across Gaza killed at least 20 Palestinians. This comes as Haaretz is reporting the Israeli army has forced Palestinian civilians to inspect potentially booby-trapped tunnels in Gaza. The use of human shields is forbidden under the Geneva Conventions.
In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in an airstrike on the town of Tammun earlier today. Soldiers were filmed seizing corpses, part of an Israeli military practice of withholding the bodies of Palestinians it kills. A fifth Palestinian was killed during an early-morning Israeli raid on the town of Tubas.
The U.N.'s humanitarian agency has warned Israel's attack on a school in Gaza City that killed at least 100 people on Saturday was “far from an isolated incident.” The U.N. reports it’s at least the 21st Israeli strike on a school since early July that have killed scores of civilians, including children. On Tuesday, Algeria called an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss Israeli attacks on civilians. Riyad Mansour is Palestine’s U.N. ambassador.
Riyad Mansour: “You have a responsibility to react, to save human lives and preserve the foundations for peace and security for all, not just for some. Israel is a rogue state with a rotten government due to the unbridled impunity it has enjoyed so far.”
The United States has approved $20 billion in additional weapons sales to Israel despite federal laws that prohibit arms transfers to military units accused of gross human rights violations. The State Department’s approval of the sales came just a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken commemorated the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Geneva Conventions with a call to respect international humanitarian law. Michigan Congressmember Rashida Tlaib, who’s Palestinian American, wrote in reply, “You supported sending more U.S. made bombs being used to commit war crimes. The government of Israel bombed hospitals, schools, and tents full of displaced Palestinians. How can you say you are for respecting international human rights laws?”
Peace negotiations aimed at ending Sudan’s 16-month war are expected to begin in Geneva today, despite the Sudanese army’s refusal to attend the talks mediated by the United States. Sudanese army officials said they would not show up, accusing the Rapid Support Forces of violating an agreement between the warring parties brokered in Saudi Arabia last year, and also criticized the presence of the United Arab Emirates, which it accuses of backing the RSF, as one of the observers in the Geneva negotiations.
This comes as the International Organization for Migration warns Sudan is at a breaking point as famine has worsened an already catastrophic displacement crisis. Massive floods across Sudan since June have also compounded the mass displacement. The IOM has called on an urgent global response to the situation in Sudan and increased access to humanitarian aid to prevent tens of thousands of more deaths in the coming months.
A second region of Russia has declared a state of emergency after Ukrainian forces pushed deeper into Russian territory in a surprise offensive. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region says Ukrainian drone and artillery attacks have destroyed homes and killed civilians, adding to attacks in Russia’s Kursk region that began last week. Almost 200,000 Russians have fled their homes.
The government of Poland says it’s been unable to execute an arrest warrant issued by Germany for a suspect in the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, which were built to carry natural gas from Russia to Europe. The pipelines were severely damaged in a series of underwater explosions in the Baltic Sea that the United States initially blamed on Russia. A 44-year-old Ukrainian diving professional identified as “Volodymyr Z.” is alleged to have attached explosive charges to the pipelines with two other Ukrainian nationals. Polish authorities say the suspect fled to Ukraine in July.
Bangladeshi authorities have opened a murder investigation into the possible role of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the police killing of a grocery store owner during mass student-led protests in July. Hasina resigned earlier this month and fled to India. The murder complaint is the first legal case filed against Hasina’s deadly crackdown on the weekslong protests in which Bangladeshi armed forces killed at least 300 protesters, including children, according to the U.N. Click here to see our coverage of Bangladesh.
Thailand’s Constitutional Court has removed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office, ruling he violated the constitution by appointing a minister to his government who had a criminal conviction and served six months in jail in 2008. The move has plunged Thailand into new political turmoil and comes just days after the same court dissolved the progressive Move Forward opposition party. Thavisin’s removal after less than a year in power means the Thai parliament must now convene to form a new government. Thavisin, a real estate tycoon, is the fourth Thai prime minister in 16 years to be removed by the Constitutional Court.
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared a public health emergency as a virulent strain of mpox spreads rapidly across central Africa. So far this year, the Africa CDC has logged over 15,000 suspected cases of the viral disease — formerly known as monkeypox — which can cause fever, rashes and extremely painful lesions. It’s most often spread through close, intimate physical contact. Scientists say the new strain of mpox is more lethal, with a fatality rate of around 5% in adults and double that in children. Jean Kaseya is director-general of the Africa CDC.
Dr. Jean Kaseya: “This is not just an African issue. Mpox is a global threat, a menace that knows no boundaries, no race, no creed. It is a virus that exploits our vulnerabilities, preying on our weakest points.”
In May, the Africa CDC said it was struggling to secure any of the millions of doses of mpox vaccine it requested from pharmaceutical companies. The World Health Organization is meeting today to consider whether to declare a global public health emergency from mpox.
The United Auto Workers has filed federal labor charges against former President Trump and billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the pair advocated for the illegal firing of striking workers. On Monday, Musk was heard laughing in agreement as Trump made these remarks during an audio live stream on Musk’s social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
Donald Trump: “Well, you, you’re the greatest cutter. I mean, I look at what you do. You walk in, and you just say, 'You want to quit?'”
Elon Musk: “Yeah.”
Donald Trump: “They go on strike. I won’t mention the name of the company, but they go on strike. And you say, ’That’s OK. You’re all gone.’”
The UAW reiterated in a statement that, under federal law, workers cannot be fired for going on strike, and threatening to do so is illegal under the National Labor Relations Act.
Meanwhile, the campaign reform group End Citizens United has filed a separate complaint with the Federal Election Commission arguing Musk’s softball interview of Trump amounted to an unlawful corporate contribution to Trump’s presidential campaign. We’ll have more on Elon Musk’s embrace of Donald Trump after headlines.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has made his first solo campaign appearance since he was tapped as the Democratic Party’s vice-presidential nominee. On Tuesday, Walz spoke to public sector union members at AFSCME’s annual conference in Los Angeles, drawing a stark contrast between a future Harris administration and one led by Donald Trump and JD Vance.
Gov. Tim Walz: “The only thing those two guys knows about working people is how to work to take advantage of them. That’s what they know about it. Every single chance they’ve gotten, they’ve waged war on workers and their ability to collectively bargain, to take that away from them. Alls we’re asking for is better wages, better benefits, better lives and dignity in the work that we do.”
Minnesota Congressmember Ilhan Omar has fended off a primary election challenge after pro-Israel groups raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to bankroll her opponent’s campaign. On Tuesday, Omar defeated former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels, capturing more than 56% of the votes in the Democratic primary. Omar has been a fierce critic of Israel’s war on Gaza and for months has led calls for a ceasefire. Ahead of the primary, Ilhan Omar said in a statement, “It is shameful that my opponent is actively courting Republican votes and desperately seeking funding from AIPAC.” Omar’s primary victory came after the powerful American Israel Public Affairs Committee and its super PAC poured more than $25 million into defeating two Black progressive Democrats: Congressmembers Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Bowman of New York.
Voters in Arizona and Missouri will decide in November the fate of two ballot measures that would enshrine abortion access in their state constitutions. Missouri’s amendment would reverse the state’s near-total ban on abortions, which went into effect after the Supreme Court’s ruling that gutted Roe v. Wade in 2022. Meanwhile, the Arizona measure would amend the state constitution to protect abortion rights up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. At least five other states, including Florida, Nevada and South Dakota, will vote on similar measures this November.
In Ohio, a grand jury has indicted a Franklin County police officer on murder and manslaughter charges after he fatally shot a pregnant Black mother in a Kroger parking lot over a shoplifting accusation. Body-camera video of the killing last August shows officer Connor Grubb pulled his gun and fired a single shot through the windshield of a car being driven by 21-year-old Ta’Kiya Young, who posed no threat to the officers. Sean Walton is an attorney for Ta’kiya Young’s family.
Sean Walton Jr.: “The actions that led to the death of Ta’Kiya, the unnecessary aggression, the chilling commands that amounted to 'comply or die,' were there for us all to witness in dreadful clarity. Ta’Kiya’s life and that of her daughter were extinguished in an act of brutality, becoming yet another symbol of the urgent need for reform in police conduct and accountability.”
French authorities have opened an investigation into an online harassment lawsuit brought by Algerian Olympic boxing gold medalist Imane Khelif. Khelif was targeted by a torrent of misogynist, racist and sexist attacks over her “gender eligibility” to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics. False claims and hate speech that Khelif was transgender or a man were posted online, including by tech billionaire Elon Musk and author J.K. Rowling, who are both named in Khelif’s lawsuit. Though not named in the complaint, Khelif’s lawyer said Donald Trump could also potentially be investigated over his social media remarks about the athlete. Most of the attacks came from X, formerly Twitter, which is owned by Musk.
