In Chicago, night two of the Democratic National Convention centered around Kamala Harris’s sweeping economic proposals, which include addressing the housing crisis, canceling medical debt and banning grocery price gouging. Democrats held a ceremonial roll call to nominate Kamala Harris as president. She accepted the nomination virtually in Milwaukee, where she and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz, addressed a packed arena, the same site where the RNC was held last month.

The second night of the DNC in Chicago was headlined by former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama.

Barack Obama: “We do not need four more years a bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse. … America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.”

Other speakers at the DNC last night included Senator Bernie Sanders, who called for expanding healthcare access and raising the minimum wage. He also addressed Israel’s war on Gaza.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “We must end this horrific war in Gaza, bring home the hostages and demand an immediate ceasefire.”

During Obama’s speech, Jodie Evans, co-founder of the antiwar group CodePink, unfurled a pink banner inside the DNC that read “Free Free Palestine.” She was then escorted out.

An array of anti-Trump Republicans also took to the stage last night to plead their case for Harris, including former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.