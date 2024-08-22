Hi there,

Climate Crisis & Election Roundtable: From Tim Walz’s Record to Project 2025 to Israel

StoryAugust 22, 2024
Climate activists disrupted a DNC-adjacent event sponsored by ExxonMobil on Wednesday, the same day that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz formally accepted his nomination as vice-presidential candidate for the Democratic Party. Walz has faced harsh criticism from Indigenous and environmental rights groups in Minnesota for his authorization of the Line 3 oil pipeline through Native treaty lands in the state. We host a roundtable discussion on the climate crisis and the Democratic Party’s response with Ojibwe lawyer and founder of the Giniw Collective Tara Houska; climate organizer Collin Rees, who was part of the ExxonMobil action at the DNC; and climate scientist Michael Mann.

Guests
  • Tara Houska
    Indigenous lawyer, activist and founder of the Giniw Collective.
  • Colin Rees
    political director of Oil Change U.S.
  • Michael Mann
    climate scientist and professor of earth and environmental science at the University of Pennsylvania.

