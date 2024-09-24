Hi there,

NYC Climate Week: Climate Activist Kumi Naidoo on the Need for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

September 24, 2024
As New York City’s Climate Week begins, we speak to environmental justice activist Kumi Naidoo, the former head of Greenpeace International and Amnesty International and now the president of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, about his work to end the use of fossil fuels, the leading driver of climate change. Naidoo calls for “urgency and the fastest withdrawal” from the world’s dependence on fossil fuel companies, slamming the “arrogance,” “control” and “impunity” of their profit-maximizing CEOs. Naidoo is from South Africa, which brought the genocide case against Israel to the International Criminal Court, and he has joined other climate activists in linking the climate justice and antiwar movements. “We have to recognize many of the struggles we face are very intersecting and very connected.”

Guests
  • Kumi Naidoo
    South African human rights and environmental justice activist, president of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative.

